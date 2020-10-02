GEORGE PAUL ROUSHAR Cedar Rapids George Paul Roushar, 94, a resident of the Meth-Wick Community, Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at the Woodlands. George chose to donate his body to the University of Iowa, Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City. A private celebration of George's life will be held at a future date. Papich-Kuba Funeral Service is serving the family. George is survived by his wife of 67 years, Marilyn; children, Thomas Roushar (Kathy), Madison, Wis., Helen Roushar (Keith), Iowa City, Frances Roushar (Ron Bedford), Cedar Rapids and Mary Drohan (Tom), Gig Harbor, Wash.; daughter-in-law, Carmela Owen Roushar, San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Ray (Christina) and Lee Roushar, Virginia and George Drohan and Daniel Owen; great-grandson, Wade Roushar; sister, Helen Oldis, Iowa City; sister-in-law, Darlene Stewart, Denton, Texas; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Joseph and George Roushar; his parents; and a brother, Charles Roushar. George was born Sept. 3, 1926, in Victor, Iowa, the son of George and Elizabeth (Welton) Roushar. He was a Navy veteran of World War II, and a 1950 graduate of St. Ambrose College in Davenport. On Aug. 10, 1953, George married Marilyn Morris at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. A resident of Cedar Rapids since 1964, he and Marilyn moved here from Marion. George was employed as an insurance agent with the Prudential Life Insurance Co. from 1958 until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and also Knights of Columbus Council 5390. George was also a member of USSVI and enjoyed his weekly Wednesday morning coffee group of submariner veterans and friends. In his retirement, he volunteered with Hospice of Mercy and the Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Community Health Free Clinic and Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity.



