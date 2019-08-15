|
GEORGE RAYMOND SCHNEITER Monticello George Raymond Schneiter, 87, of Monticello, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City following an extended illness. Visitation will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Monticello. Funeral services will take after the visitation at 11 a.m. at the same location. Military services will begin immediately after the service, followed by a burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Monticello. George was born in Monticello to Fred and Pauline Schneiter on Oct. 19, 1931. He graduated from Monticello Community Schools. He married Shirley Jean Lubben on July 15, 1957. George was a proud war veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954. He was a lifelong farmer following the footsteps of his father Fred and grandfather David before him. George enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going to auctions and spending time with friends and family. George is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; a daughter, Darcy; and a grandson, Joseph. George is survived by daughters, Deborah (Dan) Schoon, Sara (Marty) Lindauer and Susan Schneiter, all of Monticello; son-in-law, Keith (Cindy) Austin of Anamosa; and brother, Edward Schneiter of Cedar Rapids. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Jami (Dave) Woods of Keota, Iowa, and Aleen (Brian) Wolken of Monticello; grandsons, Alex (Brittney) Lindauer of Monticello and Jacob Lindauer of Cedar Rapids; three great-granddaughters, Samantha, Piper and Paisleigh; and two great-grandsons, Sullivan and Paddington.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019