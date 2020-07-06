GEORGE ROBERT BAZAL Vining George Robert Bazal, 71, of Vining, Iowa, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home. George was born March 11, 1949, to George and Lillian (Nekola) Bazal in Vinton. He graduated from South Tama High School. Following school, George went to work with his dad at Wilson Food Plant in Cedar Rapids. He was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, which he served proudly. After coming back from Vietnam, he went back to work for Wilsons, where he worked for 25 years. When Wilson closed, George worked for Amana Refrigeration where he worked on the line for 10 years. He then went to work for the United States Postal Service in Cedar Rapids for 15 years until he retired in 2015. With a little luck, George met Lovona Joyce before the war. They were pen pals while he served in Vietnam. They married on Oct. 20, 1973, at the Vining Congregational Church. Together they raised their family in Vining. George enjoyed fishing for crappie, bass and bluegill, camping, gardening, carpentry, cooking and mushroom hunting. He was very proud of his service in the U.S. Army and to the community, helping with all kinds of community events. He was a member of the Elberon American Legion, a volunteer firefighter for Vining, mayor, and councilman of Vining, and a board member for Christian Fellowship Church for many years. George is survived by his wife, Lovona (Joyce) Bazal of Vining; children, Jennifer (John) Armstrong of Shellsburg, Stacy (Kelly) Bazal of Wilton, April Farley of Chelsea and Megan (Bob) Rinderknecht of Atkins; grandchildren, Natalie, Noah, Abren, Charlie, Talia, Tabitha, Bailey, Griffen, Madison, Gaven, Payton, Abby and Wyatt; great-grandchild, Avery; siblings, Lonnie (Kathy) Bazal of Cedar Rapids, Rick (Pat) Bazal of Newton, Judy (Tom) Sawyer of Montour, Janice Bazal of Vining, Daryl (Barb) Bazal of Vining and Arlene Bazal of Cedar Rapids; and many loving family and friends. George was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Gary Bazal. Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service in Belle Plaine, with Pastor Mike Nodland officiating. Burial will take place at National Cemetery in Vining, with military honors. Visitation is 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
Please be mindful of everyone's safety during these unprecedented times, respect social distancing and wearing masks when appropriate.