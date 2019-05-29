GEORGETTE FAY DEJOODE Belle Plaine Georgette Fay DeJoode, 72, of Belle Plaine, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, at Belle Plaine Specialty Care. There will be a Celebration of Life from 1 to 7 p.m., along with her benefit, Saturday, June 1, at the Belle Plaine County Club. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com. Burial will take place at Koszta Cemetery at a later date. Georgette was born Aug. 12, 1946, to George and Madeline (Dorman) Wisner. She attended Belle Plaine High School. Georgette was a hard worker, keeping busy with her many jobs, including Benco, waitressing, Amana Refrigeration for more than 30 years, and most recently a Belle Plaine city employee for nine years. Georgette was a social butterfly who truly cared for and loved to be around people, especially her family and friends. She enjoyed collecting dolls and spending time at her "kitchen," the Lincoln Cafe. Georgette was a vibrant soul who touched many lives and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her son, Matt (Nickcole) DeJoode of Belle Plaine; grandson, Pierce DeJoode of Belle Plaine; siblings, Karen (Sydney) LaGrange of Amana, Linda Driscoll of Sioux Falls, S.D., Larry Wisner of Belle Plaine and Jerry Wisner of Marengo, along with many more loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Georgette's family would like to thank all of the special friends who have been there to support her through her strong battle with cancer. Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service is assisting the family Published in The Gazette on May 29, 2019