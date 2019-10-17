Home

Georgia Doyle Windenburg

GEORGIA DOYLE WINDENBURG Marion Georgia Doyle Windenburg passed away Oct. 12, 2019, at the age of 86. A Celebration of Life will be held 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 3, at the American Legion Hall in Marion. Preceded in death by her husband, Keith (whom she married Oct. 4, 1953); her parents, Hugh and Genevieve Hutton; a brother; and two sisters. Georgia is survived by her children, Wayne (Lorraine), Mark (Cathy), Rick (Shirley) and Diana (Darrell) Windenburg; her brother, Tom; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Georgia lived most her life in Marion and had a passion for people, conversation and work. She held many jobs up to, and beyond, her "retirement." Most notably she ran Hutton's Tropical Fish, with Keith, for 22 years. Her vivacity will be greatly missed.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
