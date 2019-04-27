GEORGIA LEE FOSS Cedar Rapids Georgia Lee Foss, 70, of Cedar Rapids, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Luke's Hospital. Services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Entombment in Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the State Room at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories. Survivors include her two sons, Ernest (Stacie) III of Harlan and Robert "Bob" (Michelle) of Swisher; a sister, Gloria Stevenson of Vinton; three grandchildren, Joseph, Austin and Nick Foss; a nephew, Kenny; and many brothers and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter, Ryle Marie; and a brother-in-law, Al. Georgia was born Aug. 3, 1948, in Albia, the daughter of Richard and Patricia (Glasford) Rhoads. She married Ernest H. Foss Jr. on Aug. 30, 1968, in Marion. Ernest passed away in 2018. Georgia worked at Kirkwood Community College as a custodian and retired from there in 2010 after many years of service. Georgia took delight in cooking and was noted for baking, especially her cakes. She enjoyed outdoor work, which included tending her flower garden and yard work. Her greatest joy, however, was the time spent with her beloved family. She forever will be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and sister, whose memory will be cherished by all who knew and loved her. Please leave a message or tribute to the Foss family on our web page www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary