GEORGIA ANN SCHILLING Cedar Rapids Georgia Ann Schilling, 86, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Oct. 10, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center from complications of surgery. Per Georgia's wishes, there will only be a visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Teahen Funeral Home, 3100 F Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Because of COVID-19, all in attendance are required to wear masks and respect social distancing guidelines. My dear sister, Georgia, who was a loving and caring person, had many things to tell younger relatives about her life that were unknown to them. I encouraged her to put them down on paper so upon her death she could share them in her obituary and she graciously obliged. So, the following is how Georgia saw her life: Georgia was born to George and Myrtle (Hanson) Stadler on Jan. 15, 1934, in Faribault, Minn. In 1946, the family relocated, by way of railroad, to Ely, Iowa, for her father's work. Georgia felt it was the end of the world to be moving to a small town of only 150 people. She hated leaving the huge Stadler clan, her paper route, fishing with the neighbor boys and especially Catholic school. After a miserable eighth grade year, she went on to Mount Vernon High School, graduating in May 1951. At the age of 17, Georgia started working at First Trust & Savings Bank as a messenger. She was provided with a brand-new Studebaker for use in her messenger duties all while making her way in an unfamiliar Cedar Rapids. In the morning, she would pick up bank deposits from businesses and delivered cash to taverns for check cashing. Her afternoons were spent as a savings teller, a role she very much enjoyed. Her next job was being a bookkeeper for Merchants National Bank. In 1955, she took a position as accounts receivable bookkeeper and credit manager for Hach Bros. Paper & Janitorial Supply. Georgia loved helping customers with their needs and made many friends over her 32 years on the job. In 1952, Georgia married her high school beau, Milo (Mike) Machacek. They later went their separate ways. In January 1954, Georgia and Daniel "Dan" McCune married and settled in Ely. Georgia and Dan stayed very busy with their jobs, families and the Ely Fire Department, for which Dan volunteered and served as chief for 13 years. One of their favorite activities was boating on the then-new Coralville Reservoir and spending most vacations and holiday weekends in Minnesota fishing with family and friends. They especially enjoyed taking Georgia's younger brother, Nick, on fishing trips or to the Rockies and sometimes sharing their home with him. They moved to Cedar Rapids in 1968, allowing more time to spend socializing with Dan's large family. In February 1982, one month after their 28th anniversary, Dan lost his eight-month fight against lung cancer. Georgia started a new life in July 1985, when she married Richard "Dick" Schilling in Las Vegas, Nev. Dick really liked it there and after having some good luck, Vegas soon became their vacation destination for many years. They enjoyed spending time with family and friends, taking care of people in need and spending time visiting care centers. Together they worked hard, taking great pride in their home, yard and garden. Watching sports of all kinds was fun and time well spent as Georgia learned to love football and basketball. Dick passed away suddenly on Jan. 15, 2007, on Georgia's birthday. Although sometimes challenging, Georgia remained in their home. Her brother, Nick, along with some great friends and neighbors were very helpful. She loved animals and soon shared her home with Charlie Girl, her precious cat. Georgia is survived by her sister, Linda (Larry) Prachar of Cedar Rapids; niece, Deb (John) Hird and their daughters of Joplin, Mo.; nephews, Alan Dusil and his daughter of Norway, Iowa., Tim Prachar of Menlo Park, Calif., Jeff (Jan) Prachar and their sons of Bothell, Wash., Steve Prachar and their sons of LeGrand, Iowa, and Mike (Lara) Prachar and family of Cincinnati, Ohio; brother-in-law, Glen (Joy) Schilling of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sisters-in-law, Norma (Leonard) Buser of Cedar Rapids, Joann Schilling of Waterloo, Iowa, and Shirley Hanson of Bellingham, Wash.; and several other nieces and nephews. Preceding Georgia in death were her parents; husbands, Daniel "Dan" McCune and Richard "Dick" Schilling; brother, Nickolas "Nick" Stadler; sister and brother-in-law, Virginia and Leroy "Duke" Dusil; nephew, David Dusil; Alan's wife, Chris; in-laws, Helen and Bruce Cregeen; and brothers-in-law, Jim Hanson, Raymond and Merle Schilling. Cards of condolences may be sent to 2135 Zika Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, IA 52405. Instead of flowers, Georgia asks that you make a donation to one of the following: Cedar Valley Humane Society, 7411 Mount Vernon Rd. SE, Cedar Rapids; Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa; or C & W Rustic Hollow Shelter, 2445 Akron Way, Nashua, IA 50658.



