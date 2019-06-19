THE REV. GERALD A. CONDON Cedar Rapids The Rev. Gerald A. Condon, 89, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, June 15, 2009, at West Ridge Care Center. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Archbishop Michael Jackels will officiate. Burial: Mount Calvary Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew Catholic Church. Father Condon is survived by relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Fred Jr. and John. Father was born on May 4, 1930, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Fred and Irene Condon, He graduated from Loras College and later from St. Bernard Seminary. He was ordained at St. Raphael's Cathedral by the Most Rev. Leo Binz on Feb. 4, 1956. Father's first mission was as an assistant, St. Patrick's, Ryan, 1956 to 1958; then, assistant, Immaculate Conception, Lansing, 1958 to 1963; assistant principal, Regis High School, Cedar Rapids, 1963 to 1966; assistant pastor, Evansdale, 1966 to 1967; principal, St. George High School, and assistant pastor, New Albin, 1967 to 1970; parish administrator, Wexford, 1970 to 1973; principal, St. George High School, and executive coordinator, Lansing, 1971 to 1973; executive coordinator-principal, Don Bosco High School, Gilbertville, 1973 to 1983; pastor, St. Matthew, Cedar Rapids, 1983 to 1993; and pastor, Hampton and Dumont, 1993 until his retirement in 2000. As a young boy growing up in Cedar Rapids, he was a caddie at Elmcrest and the Cedar Rapids Country Club. Father taught social studies and coached baseball and basketball as a young priest in Catholic schools. He was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes, watching them on television as well as attending the games. He enjoyed playing golf and travel. Father Condon forever will be remembered as one who was a servant of the Lord. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to your church or the . Please leave a message or tribute to the Condon family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary