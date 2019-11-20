Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
319-364-1549
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service
520 Wilson Ave SW
Cedar Rapids, IA 52404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Reno" Bennett


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald "Reno" Bennett Obituary
GERALD "RENO" BENNETT Cedar Rapids Gerald "Reno" Bennett, 62, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Reno was born Oct. 15, 1957, in Bakersfield, Calif., the son of Lee R. and Barbara (Shadden) Bennett. He graduated in 1974 from Cascade Senior High School in Oregon. Reno married Tara Willson in 1981. He lived for his children and was a devoted father and grandfather. He was a drywaller by trade and finished his career working for World Class Industries for the last eight years. Reno enjoyed car shows and loved to be in the garage restoring his '65 Chevelle. He liked to hang out with his best friend, Todd, and enjoyed the occasional beer. Reno enjoyed playing pool and he loved all of his dogs. Survivors include Tara Bennett of Cedar Rapids; children, Scott Bennett, Taylor Bennett and Shelby (Rich) Moran of Crystal Lake, Ill.; grandchildren, Alexie, Richie, Kyra, Max, Ari, Rena and Kash; and his brothers, Perry and David Bennett, both of California. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicki Rhodes; and his beloved dogs, Buddy and Copper. Please share a memory of Reno at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -