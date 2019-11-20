|
|
GERALD "RENO" BENNETT Cedar Rapids Gerald "Reno" Bennett, 62, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the funeral home. Burial: Linwood Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Reno was born Oct. 15, 1957, in Bakersfield, Calif., the son of Lee R. and Barbara (Shadden) Bennett. He graduated in 1974 from Cascade Senior High School in Oregon. Reno married Tara Willson in 1981. He lived for his children and was a devoted father and grandfather. He was a drywaller by trade and finished his career working for World Class Industries for the last eight years. Reno enjoyed car shows and loved to be in the garage restoring his '65 Chevelle. He liked to hang out with his best friend, Todd, and enjoyed the occasional beer. Reno enjoyed playing pool and he loved all of his dogs. Survivors include Tara Bennett of Cedar Rapids; children, Scott Bennett, Taylor Bennett and Shelby (Rich) Moran of Crystal Lake, Ill.; grandchildren, Alexie, Richie, Kyra, Max, Ari, Rena and Kash; and his brothers, Perry and David Bennett, both of California. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vicki Rhodes; and his beloved dogs, Buddy and Copper. Please share a memory of Reno at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019