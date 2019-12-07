Home

Gerald "Jerry" Bower


1946 - 2019
Gerald "Jerry" Bower Obituary
GERALD "JERRY" BOWER Cedar Rapids Gerald "Jerry" Bower, 73, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at home. Memorial service: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial with military honors: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Survivors include his wife of nearly 50 years, Suzette; children, Jerry Jr. (Angie Mudd) and Wendy Greene; grandchildren, Maxwell, Samuel and Weston Greene; son-in-law, Nathan Greene; siblings-in-law, Ivy (Brian) Heins and Matt Esser; friends, Bert Carmer and Redbird; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and friends. Gerald Lee Bower was born Nov. 3, 1946, in Fairmont, Minn., to Ike and Maxine (Livermore) Bower. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1964, serving in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. He met Suzette Stoeffler at a New Year's Eve party in 1969, and they were married the following October in Guttenberg, Iowa. Jerry worked in the manufacturing industry, retiring as an inspector from Terex after 41 years. He was a proud veteran, and enjoyed spending time at the Freedom Foundation Veterans Center in Cedar Rapids, belonging to Dye Benion Unit 297 American Legion in Center Point, as well as Post 788 in Cedar Rapids. He could be found hanging out at Uncle Stan's Military Surplus, target shooting at the gravel pit, collecting military memorabilia and clocks (among other things), and providing a spectacular backyard fireworks show. Jerry was a social guy and a goofy uncle and grandpa. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ronnie, Charles and Milton Bower and Lucille Harger; sister-in-law, Connie Esser; and close friend, Larry Maach. Memorials will be given to a local veterans organization in Jerry's name. Please share your support and memories with Jerry's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019
