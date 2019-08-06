Home

Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
GERALD DEAN EASTRIDGE Marion Gerald Dean Eastridge, 81, of Marion, passed away Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Living Center East in Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion officiated by Pastor John Albertson. Burial will take place at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Gerald was born May 7, 1938, in Benton County, Iowa, the son of Kenneth and Leola (Gihring) Eastridge. He was a 1957 graduate of Belle Plaine High School. On Jan. 23, 1960, Gerald was united in marriage to Zarita Kay Zeller in Cedar Rapids. He worked as a laborer for Collins Radio, retiring after 38 years. His hobby was ham radios. Gerald will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Gerald is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Zarita Zeller of Marion; son, Douglas Eastridge of Littleton; two daughters, Deborah Bolyard of Marion and Denise (John) Quaid of Gulf Port, Miss.; five grandchildren, Sarah (Shannon) Rottman, Austin Bolyard, Lindsey Quaid, Michael Quaid and Christy Quaid; four great-grandchildren, Lorali, Leanna, Lyra and Lydia Rottman; brother, Donald (Norma) Eastridge of Missouri; and twin sisters, Connie Eastridge of Marengo and Bonnie Fant of Indianola. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Leola Eastridge; and grandparents. Please share a memory of Gerald at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
