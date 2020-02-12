|
GERALD "JERRY" LEROY ENOS Cedar Rapids Gerald "Jerry" LeRoy Enos, 81, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit within St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the funeral home conducted by Chris Enos. Committal services will follow at Dunkard Cemetery, Toddville. Gerald was born Oct. 8, 1938, in Hurley, S.D., one of 10 children to Paul and Gladys (Baker) Enos. His family moved back and forth from South Dakota to Iowa several times before finally settling in Toddville. Jerry had many friends there over the years. As senior class president, he graduated from Alburnett High School in 1957. Sports were always good for Jerry and his brothers. He excelled in basketball and baseball and played on several Cedar Rapids "fun teams" after high school. Bowling in leagues was also fun for Jerry. He married Marilyn Jean Greene on Nov. 23, 1957, in Cedar Rapids. Jerry worked for friends Ken Brown and Jim Dyer for six years, and then he became the owner/operator of Enos Brothers Inc., doing concrete construction for 40 years. Jerry had a genuine sense of humor and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Enos of Cedar Rapids; three children, Roxanne (Curt) Edgerly, Dan Enos and Lisa Raue (Dave Kamberling); eight wonderful and fun grandkids, Robin Dale, Dustin (Brittany) Musil, Ashlie (Tyson) King, Alaina (Rich) Hansen, Jaclyn (Austin) Schmid, Anthony (Kayla) Edgerly, Colton Martin and Madison (Austin) Hawkins; 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Paula Ashbacher; one brother, Paul (Karen) Enos; and many nieces and nephews. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; one great-grandson, Tanner Martin-Enos; and seven siblings, Duane Enos, Karen Zerba, Bruce Enos, Keith Enos, Virginia Sebetka, Kevin Enos and Dale Enos. Memorials may be directed to the or a favorite . The family would like to express their sincere heartfelt gratitude to the staff of both the Oncology Unit within the Infusion Center at Physicians' Clinic of Iowa, and with Ed and Joan Hemphill Hospice Unit within St. Luke's Hospital for the compassionate care they all gave to Jerry. Please share a memory of Jerry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020