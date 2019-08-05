Home

Gerald F. "Jerry" Burds

Gerald F. "Jerry" Burds Obituary
GERALD F. "JERRY" BURDS Dubuque Gerald F. "Jerry" Burds, 73, of Dubuque, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, following a courageous battle with leukemia. Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Dubuque. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia. Friends may call from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque, where there will be a parish wake service at 6:30 p.m. Surviving are his two sons, Stephen (Colin) Burds, of Ankeny and Kevin Burds, of Sandpoint, Idaho; four grandchildren, Annika, Maya, Calleigh and Nicholas Burds, all of Ankeny; three siblings, Joan (Phil) Weber, Colleen Bertinetti and Will (Kathy) Burds; and in-laws, Janice Curoe, Jan McAleer, Joe (Shelly) McAleer, Steve (Marlene) McAleer, Dan (Sally) McAleer, Mary Jo Roller and Kathy (Dan) Reyner. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; his parents, Jay and Mary Burds; his oldest brother, Jack Burds; a sister-in-law, Joyce Curoe; and brothers-in-law, Bob Curoe, John Curoe and Tom McAleer. A Gerald Burds Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
