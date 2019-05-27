GERALD "JERRY" HUPFELD Cedar Rapids Gerald "Jerry" Hupfeld, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in Iowa City with his family by his side. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at St. John Lutheran Church in Keystone, with the Rev. Keith Piotter of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf officiating. Interment will be held in Keystone Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the Merkel-Bockholt American Legion Post 107 and Iowa Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Phillips Funeral Home in Keystone. A memorial fund has been established. Jerry was born Dec. 24, 1936, in Keystone to Clifford and Gladys (Heitman) Hupfeld. He graduated from Keystone High School with the Class of 1955. Jerry served his country in the 3rd Armored Division of the U.S. Army for three years. On Nov. 2, 1963, he was united in marriage to Mary Ann Swartzwelter in Richland, Iowa. The couple later divorced. Jerry worked as a machinist at Rockwell Collins until his retirement in 1992. He enjoyed playing golf, participating in tractor-cades and following the Iowa Hawkeyes and Cleveland Indians. Jerry loved to travel to his Army and high school reunions, and his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters, Jill (Mike) Fettkether of Robins, Lori Hupfeld, of Tampa, Fla., and Tara (Kevin) Freking of Davenport; seven grandchildren, Holly, Cassie, Michael and Annie Fettkether and Riley, Wyatt and Weston Freking; his brother, Richard (Judy) Hupfeld of Coralville; and his special friend, Karen Robbins of Shellsburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Maylene Burrows. Condolences may be left at: www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Gazette on May 27, 2019