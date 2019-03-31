GERALD "JERRY" RULE Cedar Rapids Gerald "Jerry" Rule, 91, of Cedar Rapids, went to be with the Lord on March 5, 2019. A visitation will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday April 4, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass, presided by Father John Flaherty, will be held at All Saints Catholic Church on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m. A luncheon will be provided, and a private interment will follow the luncheon. Jerry was born on March 19, 1927, to Herbert and Stella Rule on a farm near Dow City, Iowa. In 1955, Jerry married the love of his life, Margene Drees. Jerry worked on both the Hiawatha and Arrow Passenger trains in Manilla, Iowa. He was transferred in 1963 to the Milwaukee Railroad in Cedar Rapids, where he worked faithfully for 32 years. He then worked for Linn County until his retirement. Jerry had many talents, including making furniture and growing flowers. His proudest accomplishments were spending time with Margene and their family, as well as helping them with projects. Jerry is survived by his sons, Randy (Penny) Rule of Ely, Iowa, and Duane (Emma) Rule of Golden, Colo.; daughters, Karen Wertheim of Ottumwa, Iowa, and Pam (Scott) Rule Parker of Montrose, Colo.; daughter-in-law, Tracy Rule of Roland, Iowa; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two great-great-granddaughters; two brothers; and two sisters. Jerry was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margene; son, Brian; and son-in-law, Eric Wertheim. The family would like to express their gratitude to the ladies at Hall-Perrine Cancer Center, as well as the staff at Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy, for their loving care. Please leave a message for the family on our web page, www.cedarmemorial.com, under obituaries. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to All Saints Catholic Church in Jerry's honor. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary