GERALD JOHN VANDER Cedar Rapids Gerald John Vander Sanden, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, surrounded by his precious family, to be reunited in Heaven with Ernestine, his devoted and loving wife of 61 years. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, with a Scripture service beginning at 6:30 p.m. A private family funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Gerald was born in Harrison, Wis., on June 8, 1933, the son of Peter and Marie Vander Sanden. Upon graduation from high school, he started out as a busboy for Bishop's Buffet cafeteria and retired as president of the company 36 years later, demonstrating that America is truly the land of opportunity. He served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Korean War. Gerald was united in marriage to Ernestine Ann Olson on Oct. 3, 1953, at St. Mary's Church in Rockford, Ill. His wife, Ernestine, was the love of his life, and his family, faith and work were his great passions in life, with an occasional trip to the casino. Survivors include his children, Cheryl Frost of Omaha, Neb., Jerry (Denise) Vander Sanden of Cedar Rapids, Marie Vander Sanden of Clinton, Brad Vander Sanden of Cedar Rapids, Karen McKee of Naples, Fla., and Bruce (Karen) Vander Sanden of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Cathy Ballweg and Bernard Vander Sanden, both of Columbus, Wis.; 15 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Ernestine; parents, Peter and Marie Vander Sanden; and brother, David Vander Sanden. The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Kris Williams and the Home Instead staff, as well as the medical professionals at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for the compassionate care they provided to Gerald. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to All Saints Church or the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy.