Gerald Kuhn Obituary
GERALD KUHN Spillville Gerald Kuhn, 78, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home in Spillville. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Spillville with the Rev. Robert Gross presiding. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 25, and after 10 a.m. Friday all at the church. There will be a rosary at 2:30 p.m. before the visitation on Thursday. Schluter-Balik Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Gerald is survived by three brothers, James R. (Marion) Kuhn of Cresco, Art (Jeannie) Kuhn of Cresco and Richard (Rebecca) Kuhn of Spillville; three sisters, Alice Barloon of Waucoma, Joanne Hageman of Ossian and Rita (Roger) Fjestul of Calmar; along with many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
