GERALD "JERRY" LEE BANKS Shakopee, Minn. Gerald "Jerry" Lee Banks of Emerald Crest Memory Care in Shakopee, Minn., passed peacefully on July, 23, 2020, at the age of 85. Jerry was born to David and Lenore Banks on Nov. 2, 1934, in Brighton, Iowa. He graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1953. He entered the U.S. Army at the age of 18 and served a two-year tour in Korea as an engineer, and was honorably discharged as a specialist. After serving his country, Jerry attended Barber College and worked at Morehouse Barber Shop in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He then left his barber career and took a position as the chief of security and fire safety at Farmstead (Wilson) Foods until it closed in 1990. He also was a school bus driver for the College Community School District. His final job before fully retiring with the city of Cedar Rapids Parks Department was as a maintenance as worker where he found great joy in mowing the parks. In retirement, Jerry's favorite pastime was spending time with his family. Jerry is survived by ex-wife, Dixie L. Banks of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; one brother, Larry (Jan) Banks of Nebo, N.C.; sister, Carol Ann (Carol) Loeffler of Brighton, Iowa; four children, Tami L. Banks (Mike) of Farmington, Minn., Belinda L. Banks of Marion, Iowa, Lori L. Wasserman of Woodbridge, Va., Jeremy J. Banks (Amanda) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Codi (Keith) Traaseth of Eau Claire, Wis., Brooke (Ryan) McCarty of Lakeville, Minn., Kiley (Johnny) Carlson of Farmington, Minn., Nicholas (Valerie) Runyan of Richmond Hill, Ga., Aliah Wasserman of Aurora, Colo., and Cameron, Cayden and Jace Banks of Center Point, Iowa; eight great-grandchildren, Ayvahlin, Izaiah, Brantley, Brinan, Addisyn, McKenzie, Liam and Cain; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and two brothers, David (Lois) Banks and Glenn Banks. Jerry had a passion for cars and drag raced at Cordova International Raceway. He had a serious golf swing and won many city tournaments. He played semi-pro baseball in Thomasville, Ga., with the Baltimore Orioles as a pitcher and outfielder, played football while serving in the Army, loved to trap shoot and hunt, and always was up for an intense round of arm wrestling with his brothers. He was an avid woodworker and had an eye for antiques that he collected and refinished. Jerry loved the outdoors and spent many weekends with the family boating and camping at Lake Macbride, Lake Okoboji, Coralville and Ellis Park. He taught his kids how to water ski, hunt for mushrooms and many life skills along the way. He always wanted his kids to excel no matter what life threw at them. Jerry's smile and charm would fill a room, he will be missed by many and loved eternally. The family has requested memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
in honor of Gerald. L. Banks. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.