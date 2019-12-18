|
GERALD "JERRY" LENTZ Marion Gerald "Jerry" Lentz, 75, of Marion, passed away on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital. A visitation will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. A visitation also will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at 9 a.m. with a service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Gerald was born on May 2, 1944, the son of Lester Robert and Minnie (Rains) Lentz in Hastings, Neb. On April 22, 1964, Jerry married Ann Louise McHenry. Jerry ran Mr. Steak restaurant for a number of years in Cedar Rapids. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, playing poker, boating and cruising in his Mustang. Jerry also was a big Nebraska Huskers football fan. Above all else, Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family. Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Ann. He also is survived by his children, Jeffrey and Becky Lentz of Palo, Iowa, and Troy and Laurie Lentz of Marion, Iowa; grandchildren, Brooke (Ryan) Willson of Cedar Rapids, Maegen (Andrew) Patience of Cedar Falls, Carlie Lentz (Zach Chevalier) of Marion and Gage Lentz of Marion; great-grandson, Beau Chevalier; one sister, Norma Jean Paneitz; and his dog, Meia. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lester "Pete" Lentz; his brother-in-law, Ardean Paneitz; and his dear dog, Meisha. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to King of Kings Lutheran Church or to the family to establish an education fund for Jerry's great-grandchildren. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019