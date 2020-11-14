GERALD LOUIS PERRINJAQUET Edgewood Gerald Louis Perrinjaquet, 94, of Edgewood, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Edgewood Convalescent Home. Known affectionately as "Perry," Gerald was born on Aug. 12, 1926, in Edgewood, the only child of Louie and Glennie (Porter) Perrinjaquet. A lifelong resident of Edgewood, Gerald graduated from Edgewood High School in 1943. He served his country honorably in World War II for the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Japan. From the time he was a small boy working with his father to owning the business until his retirement, he dedicated his working career to building and growing the now fourth generation, Edgewood Feed Mill. Gerald was a committed businessman and community contributor. Perry was blessed to marry the love of his life, Marjorie Mae Knickerbocker, on Nov. 14, 1948, at Edgewood's Trinity United Methodist Church. Married now 72 years, the loving couple was blessed with three children: Kevin (Margaret) Perrinjaquet of Edgewood, Dr. Craig Perrinjaquet of Breckenridge, Colo., and Karen (Peter) Huston of Denver, Colo. Highly active in the Edgewood Community, Gerald served as a board member for the Edgewood School District, Community Savings Bank, Iowa Feed & Grain Association, and the Edgewood Convalescent Home where he also served as president for many years. In addition, he held several offices within his church and was a lifetime member of the American Legion. Perry's innovation led to the founding of the Edgewood Rodeo Days and he donated the original Perrinjaquet Feed Mill building to be used as the Edgewood Museum. A true "horse enthusiast," he enjoyed raising and racing quarter horses over his lifetime. He and Marjorie especially loved wintering together in Scottsdale, Ariz., and spending time with family and friends. Along with his wife and children, Gerald is survived by his six grandchildren, Jerod (Melissa) Perrinjaquet, Jordan (Jenni) Perrinjaquet and Cade (Gina) Perrinjaquet, all of Edgewood, Andrea (Steve) Paris of Strawberry Point, Jacob Huston of Chicago and Hannah Huston of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his 11 great-grandchildren; and brother-in-law, Buryle (Mary) Knickerbocker of Marshalltown. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, numerous dear friends, and his favorite horse, Silver. Memorial service: The family is gathering for a private celebration on Monday, Nov. 16, at the Edgewood Methodist Church with Pastor Mike Jackson officiating. Though sad for their loss, the family celebrates the gift of Gerald's time on earth, his life well lived and new life with the Lord. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Family of Gerald Perrinjaquet at P.O. Box 400, Edgewood, IA 52042. Funds will be donated to Edgewood's Kinderwood Daycare Center, a project that was dear to Gerald's heart through his role on the Convalescent Home Board. Sympathy cards can be sent to Marjorie Perrinjaquet at PO Box 189, Edgewood, IA 52042. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com
