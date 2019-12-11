|
|
GERALD "JERRY" DEAN MCLANE Cedar Rapids Gerald "Jerry" Dean McLane, 77, of Cedar Rapids, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at the Dennis & Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids assisted with arrangements. Jerry was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Manchester, Iowa, the son of Carl Baumann and Darlene (Rieger) McLane. He graduated from Washington High School in 1960. Jerry was united in marriage to Yolanda "Susie" Gunder on July 4, 1978, in Cedar Rapids. He worked as a meat cutter and house painter. Jerry was a member of the Eagles Club and was a founding member of the Eastern Iowa Mustangs. He enjoyed boating, camping, classic cars and dancing. Jerry loved traveling and spending his winters in Florida. Survivors include his daughter, Sandy (Mike) Seastrom of Greenbrier, Ark.; grandchildren, Spencer Seastrom of Portland, Ore., and Jessica (Blake) Reid, and their daughter, Miraya of Greenbrier; half siblings, Craig Baumann, Carla Matthews and Connie Gallup, all of Florida; and stepmother, Betty Baumann. He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Susie, in 2004. Please share a memory of Jerry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019