GERALD J. MULLER Monticello Gerald J. Muller, 89, of Monticello, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab with his family by his side. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Rev Paul Baldwin will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Facebook page. He is survived by his children, Maureen (Al Freiburger) DeShaw of Delhi, Randy (Denise) Muller of Monticello, and Jolynn Covington and Ronnie Muller, both of Cedar Rapids. Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com
