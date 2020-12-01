1/
Gerald Muller
GERALD J. MULLER Monticello Gerald J. Muller, 89, of Monticello, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Monticello Nursing and Rehab with his family by his side. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The Rev Paul Baldwin will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, at Kramer Funeral Home in Monticello. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be followed. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Facebook page. He is survived by his children, Maureen (Al Freiburger) DeShaw of Delhi, Randy (Denise) Muller of Monticello, and Jolynn Covington and Ronnie Muller, both of Cedar Rapids. Information available at www.kramerfuneral.com.

Published in The Gazette on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Kramer Funeral Home
DEC
3
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kramer Funeral Home
700 E Oak St
Monticello, IA 52310
(319) 465-5400
