1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Norman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERALD "JERRY" A. NORMAN Springville Gerald "Jerry" A. Norman, 70, of Springville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at his home. Per Jerry's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be held at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion conducted by Pastor Jeff Frohner. A livestream of the memorial service may be accessed on the funeral home website tribute page for Jerry under "photos and videos or media," starting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Jerry was born Nov. 4, 1950, in Riceville, Iowa, the son of Delbert and Paula (Geffert) Norman. He graduated from Riceville High School. On Jan. 1, 1972, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jerry was united in marriage to Barbara Ann Merritt. She preceded him in death on Dec. 1, 2012. For 27 years, he was employed at REXCO Equipment in Cedar Rapids, retiring in 2014. Jerry was an ultimate handyman. He enjoyed telling jokes, golfing, watching westerns, going on Canadian fishing trips and spending time with his best friends, Mike Krall and Larry Glick. Jerry was a Minnesota Vikings and Iowa Hawkeyes fan. He was the world's best hugger and always happy. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is survived and lovingly remembered by his children, Terri (Kevin) Oppedahl of Hiawatha, Iowa, Mike (Lisa) Norman of Cedar Rapids and Stacey (Mason) Loftus of Logan, Iowa; six grandchildren, Christopher Oppedahl, Brynlee Norman, Macklin and Madden Loftus, and Isabelle and Elise Norman; brother, Ronald (Susan) Norman of Lime Springs, Iowa; and sister, Cindy (Richard) Huso of Fort Worth, Texas. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Barbara; and son, David Norman. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Jerry's name. Please share a memory of Jerry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved