GERALD "JERRY" L. SARENPA Cedar Rapids Gerald "Jerry" L. Sarenpa of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Jerry was born Nov. 6, 1945, to Ruth Lorraine and Einard Sarenpa. He attended Fairgrove High School and Falk School of Photography. He served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a photographer for Hormel and taught photography at Hawkeye Institute of Technology. Prior to retiring, he worked for Mestek Machinery for 25 years. Jerry enjoyed international and domestic travel, fishing, camping and socializing with his many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Linda. Survivors include two children from a previous marriage. He also is survived by his adopted family, David and Debby Krivanek, Sonya and Brad Brown and Stasia and Scott Fine. He affectionately was known as "Grumple" to Juliet and Ruby Brown. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Cedar Ridge Winery & Distillery in Swisher.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020