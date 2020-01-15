Home

Gerald "JD" Strickler

GERALD D. "JD" STRICKLER Marshalltown Gerald D. "JD" Strickler, 56, died of a heart attack at 9 p.m. Jan. 13, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend to many. He will be greatly missed. Gerald's hobbies were fishing and napping. Gerald donated many parts of skin tissue and organs and several bones to help others in need. Gerald is survived by his wife, Angeline Strickler; children, Jade (18) and Conner (14); his siblings, Teresa (Chris) Dexter, Alice (Mark) Ratliff, Earl Strickler, Becky (Wayne) Hutsell, David (Wendy) Strickler and Hidie (Dan) Roach; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Glaspie, Jennifer Fox and Jamie Lund; and lots of nieces and nephews. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Thomas "TJ" Strickler; as well as his grandparents. Once Gerald is cremated the family will have a Celebration of Life for all his family and friends to pay their respects at the Marshalltown park. The family will also reunite him with his mother and father on May 17 for his final resting place.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020
