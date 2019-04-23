GERALD DAVID "PETE" UNDERWOOD Cedar Rapids Gerald David "Pete" Underwood went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born Jan. 14, 1937, to Helen and Otis Underwood. He had nine brothers and sisters, Phyllis (Duke) Moser, Ruth (Bob) Fisher, Martha (Bert) Morse, Loretta (Donald) Bliss, Sandy (Joe) Parton, Ramona, Gary, Robert and George Underwood. He married the love of his life, LaVon Harper, on June 21, 1972. He accepted her children as his own with open arms. They later had a daughter, Esther, together totaling eight children, Kathy (Lawrence) Bowers of Monmouth, Ill., Henry (Barb Cerra) Harper of Fort Madison, Diane (Terry) Otten of Kirksville, Mo., Robert (Susie) Harper of Denmark, Iowa, Debbie (Larry) Scott of Waterloo, Danny (Crystal) Harper of Milinocket, Maine, Michael Harper of Denmark and Esther (Dale) Lewis of Cedar Rapids. They had 41 grandchildren and 50 great-grandchildren, with two on the way. Pete was an amazing husband, loving father and grandpa, a friend to many, a hard worker, and a great provider who loved the Lord. He was a jack-of-all-trades, a master of none. He drove a semi for many years. He drove a cab part-time. He and LaVon enjoyed each other's company. They loved camping, spending time with their kids and grandkids, crossword puzzles and watching WWE wrestling. They also liked John Wayne and entertaining their dogs. He was a member of Oakland Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, one daughter, one son-in-law, three grandchildren, three sisters, two brothers, one brother-in-law, three nieces and three nephews. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 23, followed by a Remembrance of Life service at Oakland Church of the Nazarene, 3000 42nd St. NE, Cedar Rapids. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary