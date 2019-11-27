|
GERALD D. WALL Center Point Gerald D. Wall, 87, of Center Point, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Center Point. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Walker. Burial: Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Walker. Gerald was born Sept. 1, 1932, in Solon, Iowa, the son of Edward and Mary (Bartlett) Wall. He graduated from Center Point High School and then served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Gerald was united in marriage to Judy Sherman on May 3, 1958, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Gerald was part owner of Wall Brothers Plastering, retiring in 2011. He also had farmed and share-cropped since 1973. Gerald was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Center Point American Legion Dye Benion Post No. 297 and Ducks Unlimited, Blue Creek Chapter, where he served in many positions. Gerald was an outdoorsman through and through. He loved wildlife and was a skilled hunter. Gerald was athletic; he enjoyed watching and playing sports throughout his life. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, proud business owner and Hawkeye fan. Gerald is survived by children, Michael (Darolyn) Wall of Tempe, Ariz., Kevin (Dena) Wall of Gilbert, Ariz., and Sharla (Galen Walvatne) Wall of Rowley; grandchildren, Hunter and Kayla Wall of Tempe, Ally, Sophia and Zach Wall of Gilbert, and Lauren, Sydney and Hannah Walvatne of Rowley; sisters, Marietta Schoonover of California and Jeanette (Bill) Drudy of Pennsylvania; and sister-in-law, Helen Wall of Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy, in February 2019; brothers, Al, Ed and James; and sisters, Betty and Connie. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight. Please share a memory of Gerald at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019