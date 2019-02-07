GERALD "GERRY" WILLIAM BEHRLE Tipton Gerald "Gerry" William Behrle, 74, of Lowden, died unexpectedly Monday evening at Premier Estates in Muscatine from declining health. There will be no services scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be shared at www.fryfuneralhome.com. Gerry was born to Frederick and Leona Martha (Bishop) Behrle on Aug. 27, 1944, in Perryville, Mo. He graduated from Tipton High School in 1963. Gerry worked for International Harvester Works in Rock Island, Ill., and IH Navistar in Springfield, Ohio, for 34 years. Gerry married Norma Otte on Oct. 3, 1964, later divorcing. They had a daughter, Christi. Gerry was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt, fish and trap. He also was a craftsman with wood, making beautiful home furnishings. He is survived by his daughter, Christi (Daniel P.) Dickel; grandsons, William, Dean and Daniel K. Dickel; sisters, Leona (Chuck) Nation of Wheatland, Wyo., Susan (Paul) Swearingen of Georgia and Irene (Dave) Falkner of Lisbon; and brothers, Thomas Behrle of Wisconsin and Dewey (Cheryl) Behrle of Tipton. Gerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Johnnie; and nephews, Brett Behrle, Jeffrey Murphy and David Behrle. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary