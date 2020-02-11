|
GERALDINE (HADDY) HANNA Cedar Rapids Geraldine (Haddy) Hanna, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, three hours shy of her 99th birthday, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy. There will be a visitation held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, followed by a Trisagion service at 7 p.m. at St. George Orthodox Church, 3650 Cottage Grove Ave. SE. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the church. There will be a luncheon following burial at St. George Church Hall. Geraldine was born Feb. 10, 1921, in Thompson, Iowa, to Alex and Hazel Haddy. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1939. Before her graduation, she worked starting at age 12 in her parents' grocery store. She could add columns of numbers faster in her head than she could on an adding machine. She was proud to say she won the Mardi Gras pageant in 1939. She graduated with straight A's and, because of that, the Coca-Cola Co. awarded her with a case of pop. Upon winning the $100 grand prize, she took a trip to Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition, Geraldine was a beautiful piano player and used her skills to teach piano. When World War II broke out, she went to work at Wenkstern-Hasley making crystals for radios used during the war effort. Before the war, she met her future husband, Edward (Eddie) Hanna at a church convention at the Hotel Savory in Des Moines. During his service overseas, they continued to correspond until he returned to the United States in 1945. They married Sept. 23 that same year, and were together for almost 60 years until his death in 2005. To that union, they had four children. She and Eddie worked side by side throughout their marriage in their own businesses, most notably Eddie's Pizzeria, before retirement. Through those years, she was very active in church, presiding as president of the St. George Ladies Auxiliary, receiving the Bishops' award for her dedication and service. Her favorite hobby was playing duplicate bridge, and was a few points short of becoming a life master. But she gave it up to become a caregiver to her family. Geraldine loved watching pro basketball and knew every team and players. It always was a good conversation starter. Most of all, her greatest joy in life was her family. She loved nothing more than having holidays and family gatherings in her home. Geraldine is survived by three daughters, Judy Curtis-Latessa (Phil), Gayle Goodale (Michael) and Stephanie Venditelli; and one son, George Hanna (Mary); five grandchildren, Grant and Greg Goodale, Alex and Luke Hanna and Clint Curtis; and four great-grandchildren, Carson and Cameron Goodale and Liam and Henry Curtis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; her parents, Alex and Hazel Haddy; sisters, Mary and Helen; and her brother, George. The family would like to thank Dr. Melanie Stahlberg and the staff of the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy for their unwavering dedication and care. Heaven has welcomed a special lady. Memorial contributions may be given to St. George Orthodox Church.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 11, 2020