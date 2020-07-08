GERALDINE F. LEVSEN Olin Geraldine F. Levsen, 94, of Olin, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at the Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at Dawson Funeral Services in Olin. The family would like the dress attire to be casual. Masks must be properly worn and social distancing is required to ensure the safety of everyone. A private graveside will be held at the Olin Cemetery at a later date. Geraldine was born June 18, 1926, in Anamosa, Iowa, to Gerald and Viola (Nissen) Mader. She attended and graduated from Wyoming High School. On Sept. 19, 1945, at St. Paul's Church in Cedar Rapids, she was united in marriage to Leo E. Levsen. Gerry and Leo lived southeast of Olin, farming and raising cattle. For more than 50 years, she was a banker at Citizens State Bank in Wyoming. She also served on the board of directors for 28 years. She was a member of the Olin United Methodist Church and a former member of the Olin Library Board. One of the greatest joys for Gerry was watching her great-grandsons playing sports and attending their school activities. Frequently you would find Gerry reading a book on her Nook and looking forward to the next one! She looked forward to Tuesdays when she socialized and played cards with her friends (What's trump?). She enjoyed her flowers and making sure her bird feeders were full all year around. She loved visiting the casino or going on trips to Vegas, Riverside, Oklahoma, Laughlin, Dubuque, Tama or Davenport, where she said she always won! The Iowa women's basketball team will now have an angel watching over them. You always could find her watching the games or checking their schedules. When they weren't playing, she would watch any other women's college basketball game. She also simply loved going to the Rhythm of Life at the Jones Regional Medical Center in Anamosa, and working out two times a week with Kim Boyd and the gang. Those left to cherish her memories are her three children, Larry (Connie) Levsen of Azle, Texas, Thomas (Ann) Levsen of Olin and Deanna (David) Butterworth of Anamosa; two granddaughters, Shannon (Jason) Jamison of Monticello and Lisa (Brian) Davis of Cedar Rapids; three great-grandsons, Alex and Ajay Jamison and Tyler Davis; a brother, Ivan Mader of East Lansing, Mich.; and several nieces and nephews. Buddy, her rescued dog, misses her too. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Leo, who passed away in 2000. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Pastor Paul Wood, Dawson Funeral Services, the staff at Jones County Regional Medical Center, Above & Beyond Hospice and the entire staff at Monticello Nursing & Rehab Center for taking such great care of Gerry. Also, thank you to all family and friends who have always been a great support for her. Memorials may be directed to Jones Regional Medical Center, Rhythm of Life Exercise Program, 1795 Highway 64 E, Anamosa, IA 52205 or Wapsi Valley Parish, Olin United Methodist Women Attention: Jane Hansen, P.O. Box 219, Olin, IA 52320.



