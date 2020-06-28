Geraldine Marie "Gerry" (Vickroy Kysilka) Hearn
GERALDINE "GERRY" MARIE (VICKROY KYSILKA) HEARN Marion Geraldine "Gerry" Marie (Vickroy Kysilka) Hearn, 93, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion due to COVID-19. Gerry was born on Oct. 25, 1926, in Des Moines, Iowa, to D. Deo Dailey and Ida Marie (Veenstra) Dailey. Gerry and her first husband owned and operated Vickroy Jewelry in Montezuma, Iowa, for 10 years. They moved to Marion in 1961. Following a career in several banks, she retired in 1978 from Farmers State Bank in Marion. After retirement she divided her time between Unionville, Iowa, and Burnet, Texas, and later lived in Ione, Washington, before returning to live in Iowa in 2001. Gerry loved her family unconditionally and her interests were making quilts, sewing, crafting and reading. She was a 50-year lifetime member of Order of Eastern Star. Gerry will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by a daughter, Jean (George) Hampson; son, Al (Theresa) Vickroy; granddaughters, Sheryl Winistorfer (Shawn Monnahan) and Stacy Winistorfer (Rhonda); and a great-granddaughter, Ella Kuchenbaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, three husbands, and son, David Vickroy. No services are planned at this time. Entrusted with the arrangements is Iowa Cremation. A special thank-you to the staff of Willow Gardens for their care the last three-plus years. Condolences may be sent to Jean Hampson, 1040 Krumboltz Dr., Marion, IA 52302. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.iowacreamation.com under Obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
