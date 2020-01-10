|
GERALDINE MARIE (FOLEY) MARTIN Van Horne Geraldine Marie (Foley) Martin, 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha. A rosary will be recited at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Van Horne, with visitation following from 2 to 5 p.m., also at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, also at Immaculate Conception with the Rev. Craig Steimel as celebrant. Memorials may be directed to the Dennis and Donna Oldorf Hospice House, Mercy Hospital or the Van Horne American Legion Auxiliary. Geraldine Marie Foley was born to John and Ursula (Gaffey) Foley on Dec. 17, 1927, in Iowa City. She attended elementary school in Tiffin and Parnell, and moved to Belle Plaine in her sophomore year, graduating from Belle Plaine High School with the Class of 1946. Geraldine graduated from Ottumwa Heights Junior College in 1948. On Nov. 30, 1949, she was united in marriage to John Michael Martin at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Belle Plaine. The couple was blessed with three children, Michael, James and Jeanmarie. Geraldine worked at Collins Radio, as a farm wife, and later at Von Maur and Benton Community Schools. Geraldine was active in her community and enjoyed membership in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, the ACCW, American Legion Auxiliary, Trees Forever, and served as a 4-H and Cub Scout leader for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanmarie (Tim) Schmidt of Van Horne; three grandsons, Mike (Brei) Schmidt of Williamsburg, Greg (Becky) Schmidt of Waterloo and Danny (Claire) Schmidt of Minnetrista, Minn.; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Jonathan and Logan Schmidt and Emelia Schmidt; three sisters, Margie Ann Foley of Driggs, Idaho, Emma Jean Martin of Blairstown and Carol (Bill) Peters of Iowa City; sister-in-law, Mary Foley of Fennamore, Wis. She also is survived by her sisters-in-law on the Martin side, Mary Ellen (John) Wall of Iowa City, Rosanne Altenhofer of Marion, Margaret (Bob) Mowery of Williamsburg and Dolores Kloubec of Walford; and her brother-in-law, George (Sandy) Martin of Norway. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John, in 1993; sons, Michael and James Martin; sister, Mary Espinosa; brothers, Tom Foley and Bob Foley; in-laws, George and Clara Martin, Raphael (Audrey) Martin, Rita Snow, Arnie Hanson, Gary Kloubec and Bill Altenhofer. Online condolences may be left at www.phillipsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020