Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
319-338-8171
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service
605 Kirkwood Ave
Iowa City, IA 52240
Burial
Following Services
Oakland Cemetery
Solon, IA
Geraldine Marjorie "Boots" Potter

Geraldine Marjorie "Boots" Potter Obituary
GERALDINE MARJORIE "BOOTS" POTTER Tiffin Geraldine Marjorie "Boots" Stinocher Potter, 100, passed away on Nov. 22, 2019, at the Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Lensing Funeral and Cremation Service, Iowa City. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Solon. Boots Stinocher was born Jan. 13, 1919, to John J. and Margaret (Meyers) Stinocher. She attended rural school and helped on the family farm. On Oct. 3, 1938, she married Virgil Potter in Iowa City, Iowa. Boots and Virgil lived in Iowa City, Solon and Tiffin, where they raised three boys, Terry, Dave and Keith. Boots' primary occupation was homemaker as well as housekeeper at the University of Iowa Children's Hospital and for Hawkeye sports events. Boots was a member of the Stinocher American Legion Auxiliary in Solon and an avid supporter of veterans, taking much pride in decorating family graves for Memorial Day. She enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking, listening to country music, playing cards, reading, traveling and spending time with her family. She loved telling stories and would always carve out time to spend with others to chat and reminisce. She was known as "Grandma Potter" to so many! Boots is survived by her children, Terry (Carol) of Coralville, Dave (Linda) of Oxford and Keith (Barbara) of Arlington, Texas; seven grandchildren, Kelly (Brent) Thomas, Chris (Kim) Potter, Jennifer (Matt) Walker, Amy (James) Potter, Ann (Frank) Diaz, Bryan (Virginia) Potter and Jeff (Jill) Potter; and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Virgil; infant son, Robert; and her brother, Robert "Bob" Stinocher. In lieu of flowers, Boots' family request memorials be sent to Essence of Life Hospice, Amana, Iowa, American Legion Stinocher Post 460, Solon, Iowa and the . A special thank-you to all the dedicated people who helped with Boot's care at Rehabilitation Center of Lisbon, and Essence of Life Hospice, Amana, Iowa. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019
