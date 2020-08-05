1/1
Gerri Sacifield
GERRI SACKFIELD Cedar Rapids Gerri Sackfield, 79, of Cedar Rapids, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Oldorf Hospice House of Mercy in Hiawatha. Memorial services: 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services in Cedar Rapids. Masks or face shields will be required. Survivors include her children, John (Lori) Sackfield, Vicki Jackson and Tairi Sackfield; grandchildren, John (Leslie) Sackfield, Randy Sackfield, Danny Sackfield, Cherish (Justin) Summers, Quary Petrick and Emily (Alex) Brunsen; great-grandchildren, Anastasia, Evalina, Liberty, Lincoln, Braiden, Rylee, Kurtis, Randy and Mirrabelle; brother, John (Marilyn) Curtis; and brother-in-law, Vernon Evermon. Gerri was born March 14, 1941, in Keokuk, Iowa, the daughter of Otto and Martha (Baskett) Curtis. She graduated from Keokuk High School in 1959. Gerri was proud of her work making circuit boards for Collins Radio. She loved watching the Cardinals play baseball and working in her flower garden. She was a fan of the great Elvis Presley. She held a special place in her heart for her many sisters of the Tulsa Girls: Gail, Deb, Marge, Mary Ann, Carol, Marsha, Kay, Maggie, Faye, Joann, Sue, Ann, Mary, Bonnie, Roberta and Cindy. Gerri was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kim Petrick; and siblings, Dean Curtis, Doris DeWitt, Robert Curtis, Lois Evermon and Fred Curtis. Memorials are suggested to the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center in care of the Mercy Medical Center Foundation. Please share your support and memories with Gerri's family on her tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 5, 2020.
