GERTRUDE E. MAHER Mesa, Ariz. It is with profound sadness to announce the passing of Gertrude "Gertie" Maher on July 18, 2020, at the Mi Casa Nursing Center in Mesa, Ariz. She was the beloved daughter of the late Edward B. Maher Sr. and Marqueta J. Maher of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was born Nov. 25, 1949, in Camp Stoneman, Calif. She was the loving sister of the late Edward Jr. (Cynthia) Maher of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Dr. John Maher (Rose) of Apache Junction, Ariz., Patrick Maher (Valarie) of Alton, Mo., Timothy Maher (Kathleen) of Tempe, Ariz., Jerry Maher (Irma) of Phoenix, Ariz., Francis Maher (Susan), Walter Maher (Jean) and Colleen (Maher) Cassill (Roger), all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and many close nephews, nieces and cousins. Gertie graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended two years at UNI. She went onto barber school in Arizona and became a certified professional men's barber for over 30 years. She started her career at Mr. Perfect in Cedar Rapids and worked there for several years before opening her own barbershop in Elkader, Iowa. Gertie retired back to Arizona in 2004. Gertie was a kind hearted, fun loving lady who loved to travel. She made friends everywhere and spent her free time with them. She loved hiking, fishing and camping, a pastime she shared with her nephews in Iowa. Gertie loved animals, especially dogs. She also played softball and coached youth "Y" league softball. Gertie enjoyed making cross stitch Christmas ornaments in her spare time, which she gave as gifts. She was a wonderful and devoted family member with an infectious laugh that will be greatly missed. Gertie was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Bridget; and oldest brother, Ed. Our dear sister Gertie has gone from our love here on Earth to the love of God and his angels in his heavenly realm. We have peace in knowing she is at rest. Cremation will take place at the Superstition Funeral Home in Apache Junction, Ariz. A private family burial will be held at Mount Calvary in Cedar Rapids. Donations in Gertie's memory may be made to the following: American Stroke Association
, stroke.org
; American Cancer Society
; and Mi Casa Nursing Center, Activities Office, 330 S. Pinnule Circle, Mesa, AZ 85206.