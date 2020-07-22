1/1
Gertdude "Gertie" Maher
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertdude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GERTRUDE E. MAHER Mesa, Ariz. It is with profound sadness to announce the passing of Gertrude "Gertie" Maher on July 18, 2020, at the Mi Casa Nursing Center in Mesa, Ariz. She was the beloved daughter of the late Edward B. Maher Sr. and Marqueta J. Maher of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was born Nov. 25, 1949, in Camp Stoneman, Calif. She was the loving sister of the late Edward Jr. (Cynthia) Maher of Mount Vernon, Iowa, Dr. John Maher (Rose) of Apache Junction, Ariz., Patrick Maher (Valarie) of Alton, Mo., Timothy Maher (Kathleen) of Tempe, Ariz., Jerry Maher (Irma) of Phoenix, Ariz., Francis Maher (Susan), Walter Maher (Jean) and Colleen (Maher) Cassill (Roger), all of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She will be lovingly remembered by her extended family and many close nephews, nieces and cousins. Gertie graduated from Cedar Falls High School and attended two years at UNI. She went onto barber school in Arizona and became a certified professional men's barber for over 30 years. She started her career at Mr. Perfect in Cedar Rapids and worked there for several years before opening her own barbershop in Elkader, Iowa. Gertie retired back to Arizona in 2004. Gertie was a kind hearted, fun loving lady who loved to travel. She made friends everywhere and spent her free time with them. She loved hiking, fishing and camping, a pastime she shared with her nephews in Iowa. Gertie loved animals, especially dogs. She also played softball and coached youth "Y" league softball. Gertie enjoyed making cross stitch Christmas ornaments in her spare time, which she gave as gifts. She was a wonderful and devoted family member with an infectious laugh that will be greatly missed. Gertie was preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Bridget; and oldest brother, Ed. Our dear sister Gertie has gone from our love here on Earth to the love of God and his angels in his heavenly realm. We have peace in knowing she is at rest. Cremation will take place at the Superstition Funeral Home in Apache Junction, Ariz. A private family burial will be held at Mount Calvary in Cedar Rapids. Donations in Gertie's memory may be made to the following: American Stroke Association, stroke.org; American Cancer Society; and Mi Casa Nursing Center, Activities Office, 330 S. Pinnule Circle, Mesa, AZ 85206.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Superstition Funeral Home
398 E Old West Hwy
Apache Junction, AZ 85119
(480) 982-2727
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Superstition Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Will miss Gerti, we have been thinking of her lately. Before she moved back to Arizona my wife and I drove up three or four times a year to say hi.
Mike Maher
Family
July 22, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Stroke Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved