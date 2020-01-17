|
|
GERTRUDE DEVLIN Dundee Gertrude Earlene "Butch" Devlin, 83, of Dundee, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester. She was born on Sept. 24, 1936, in Independence, the daughter of Earl and Wanda Louise (Wright) Coulter. Earlene "Butch" was raised and educated in Independence. She graduated from Independence High School in 1955 and worked as a waitress until her marriage in 1956. Earlene is survived by her husband, Eugene of Dundee; four children, Wanda Sargent of Strawberry Point, Linda (Kenny) Hahn of Strawberry Point, Craig (JoDee) Devlin of Lamont and Joseph (Laura) Devlin of Lamont; 18 grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, with three on the way; 12 stepgreat-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Coulter of Independence. Online condolences may be sent to www.leonard-mullerfh.com. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Strawberry Point, Iowa, with the Rev. Tyler Raymond officiating. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends also may call one hour before the Mass at church on Monday. Interment: St. John Catholic Cemetery, Independence, Iowa.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020