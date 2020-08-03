GERTRUDE H. FUHRMEISTER Iowa City Gertrude H. Fuhrmeister, 95, died Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Solon Care Center. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City, with burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Sunday parking ordinance will be in effect for the streets near the church. There will be a time of visitation one hour before the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her memory to Iowa City Hospice or to the charity of the donor's choice
. To share a thought, memory or condolence with her family, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com
. Funeral services and graveside services will be livestreamed through Facebook, simply search Remembering Gertrude Fuhrmeister and request to join. Social distancing standards will be in place along with the expectation that all in attendance will be expected to wear a mask. If you arrive without, one will be provided to you by the funeral home. Thank you for supporting Gertrude's family with your presence and being conscientious in doing so. Gertrude "Gertie" Hattie Evans was born June 19, 1925, in rural Johnson County, near Windham, Iowa, the daughter of Cleve and Mary (Bales) Evans. She attended schools in rural Johnson County and later City High School. Gertie married Robert J. Fuhrmeister on May 4, 1943, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City. In addition to being a farmwife and mother, she had worked outside the home for the West Branch Schools and ACT. Gertie enjoyed memberships in the American Legion Auxilary, North Scott Social Circle, St. Bernadette's Altar and Rosary Society, the Eagles, Moose, Solon Retirement Residence, and was known to enjoy dancing the polka, waltz and two step; traveling and playing cards with family and friends. Her family includes her daughters, Donna Heacock (Mark), Mary Henderson and Carol Poock (Dennis); son, Jerry Fuhrmeister (Cindy); daughter-in-law, Janis Fuhrmeister; 12 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and dance partner, Robert; three sisters, Fern Kobes, Edith Dahnke and Helen Griffin; an infant brother, Charles; and also her son, Robert J. Fuhrmeister; son-in-law, John Henderson; and great-granddaughter, Virginia. Gertie's family would like to thank the staff at the Solon Retirement Village for the years of compassionate care for both Gertie, Bob and their family while they resided with you. No words can ever express our sincere gratitude for this!