GERTRUDE MAY "SHANE" PATTON Hiawatha Gertrude May "Shane" Patton, 76, of Hiawatha, died Feb. 13, 2019, at St. Luke's. Memorial service at 11 a.m. on Monday at St. Andrew Lutheran Church. Pastor Zachary Johnson will officiate. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church with a lunch to follow the service. Arrangements and cremation entrusted to Cedar Memorial Funeral Home. Survivors include her son, Jeff Kuddes; sister, Linda Ahrenholz; and grandchildren, Norah Kuddes, Colton Kuddes and Amber Barthel. Gertrude was preceded in death by her daughter, Dionne Johansen; son, Terry Kuddes; and parents, Lester and Mabel Kohlmeyer. Gertrude May Patton was born July 23, 1942, in Hawkeye, Iowa, the beloved daughter of Mabel and Lester. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a loving grandma, mom, sister and friend. All who knew and loved her will miss Gertrude. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019