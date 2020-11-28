GILBERT HUELSENBECK Cedar Rapids Gilbert Huelsenbeck, 73, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. A private service will be held at a later date. Gilbert Dennis Huelsenbeck was born Aug. 28, 1947, in Cedar Rapids, the son of Lindsey and Francis Huelsenbeck. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. Gilbert is survived by his partner, Richard Snow; a sister, Julie Thomas; and a brother, Jim Walker. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com
