|
|
GILBERT JUNIOR "GIL" THOREN Hiawatha Gilbert Junior "Gil" Thoren, 94, of Hiawatha, Iowa, died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital under the care of hospice. Private family entombment will be held at the Linwood Cemetery Mausoleum in Cedar Rapids at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Gil was born Feb. 1, 1925, in Des Moines to Gilbert and Minnie (Johnson) Thoren. He was one of 12 children. He was united in marriage to Norma Belle Oldaker on Aug. 24, 1946, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Gil owned Thoren Dental Lab in Cedar Rapids and was a founding member of Hope United Church of Christ. He also was a member of the Masons. Gil was extremely close to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to fish and hunt. Gil was quite a prankster with a great sense of humor. He could keep you hanging on every word with his great storytelling. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Norma; children, Linda (Mike) Barrigar of Cedar Rapids, Karen Diane (Tom) Arnholt of Nancy, Kentucky and Randy (Tracy) Thoren of Hiawatha; three grandchildren, Danielle Gavin of Overland Park, Kan., Derek (Rachel) Albright of Olathe, Kan., and Sarin (Luke) Wilson of Science Hill, Ky.; six great-grandchildren, Gabrielle and Reed Gavin, Allie Albright and Jack, and Stella and Olin Wilson; special nephew, R. Leroy (Jane) Thoren of Key West, Fla.; special niece, Rhonda (Mike) Tullis of Marion, Iowa; and many extended family members and a wide circle of friends. Gil was preceded in death by his parents; and 11 siblings, Marilyn Travis, Ralph Thoren, Sr., Elmer Thoren, Alvin Thoren, LaVerne Thoren, Ruth Webb, twins, Ila and Ilene Thoren, Esther Thoren, Ellen Thoren and Ernest Thoren. Memorials in Gil's name may be directed to Hope United Church of Christ. Please share a memory of Gil at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019