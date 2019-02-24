GILBERT SELLS Cedar Rapids Gilbert Michael Sells, 66, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019. He was born April 17, 1952, in Cedar Rapids to Robert and Anita (Arenas) Sells. Gil graduated from Central City High School in 1970. He worked as a pipe fitter at Quaker Oats for 42 years until his retirement in 2014. He was an avid New York Yankees and Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, taking in shows and gambling with Debbie. He also enjoyed golfing with his friends, going out for lunch and spending time with family. Gil is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 31 years; two sons, Michael (Amy) and Jason (Breann), and daughter, Stacy; grandchildren, Emma and Ethan; and sisters, Anita (Dennis) Wolrab, Joette (Doug) Orcutt and Stephanie (Dave) Acton. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert Jr. and John; and father- and mother-in-law, Roy and Dawn (Loomer) Brandt. Friends and family are welcome to pay their respects from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday Feb. 25, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories State Room, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the Cedar Memorial Park Chapel of Memories, with interment to follow at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. He liked everyone and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary