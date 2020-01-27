|
GILBERT W. STAMAN Amana Gilbert W. Staman of Williamsburg, formerly of Amana, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020, at age 98, of complications of advanced age and congestive heart failure. He resided the past several years at Presbyterian Homes Highland Ridge in Williamsburg, Iowa. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date at the Amana Cemetery. Per Gilbert's wishes, these private family services will include military honors. Memorials in Gilbert's name can be made to the Compass Memorial Healthcare Foundation, 300 West May St., Marengo, IA 52301. Condolences can be sent to the family in care of Kloster Funeral Home, 298 W. Washington S., Marengo, IA 52301. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.klosterfuneralhome.com. Gilbert Walter Staman was born July 9, 1921, on the family farm southeast of Walnut, Iowa, the son of Ray M. and Helen J. (Drake) Staman. He graduated from Walnut High School in 1938. He assisted with the family farming operations, attended technical college in Chicago, classes at Pasadena Junior College in California, and later attended classes at Utah State University in Logan, Utah. Gilbert enlisted in the U.S. Army in the spring of 1942. He was stationed in multiple states, including California, Texas, Utah and New Jersey. Gilbert sailed from New Jersey to France, landing on the continent at Le Havre, France, in January 1945. He was in the 3rd Army, 13th Armored "Black Cats" division. He advanced though France and into Germany. They crossed the Rhine River at St. Goar. In spring of 1945, at the end of the war, he was on the German/Austrian border in Braunau am Inn, Austria. He returned stateside in summer of 1945 and was discharged at the end of 1945. Gilbert was married to Marie E. Zimmerman in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on March 18, 1956. He and Marie revisited many of these sites with a trip to Europe in 1987. This trip also included special visits with longtime family friends, the Pfeiffer family of Wiesbaden, Germany, and Hans Warzelhan of Strinz-Margaretha, Germany. He enjoyed family trips to Door County, Wis., for more than 30 years, and looked forward to the annual harvest of fresh cherries. He also enjoyed the Rocky Mountain states and the beauty of the West. Gilbert and his wife Marie spent more than 20 winters escaping Iowa's cold with wintertime getaways to Fort Myers, Fla. In his career, Gilbert worked for several years as a technical specialist for Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance, and previously with the Union Pacific Railroad. He next spent more than 33 years in the engineering department at Amana Refrigeration, Inc. He retired as the supervisor of the test and development laboratory in 1985. In retirement, Gilbert worked part time as a guide at the Museum of Amana History. Gilbert was active in the Amana community, serving on various school district committees and as a Boy Scout leader. He was a 60-year-plus member of First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids, where he served as an elder, deacon and taught Sunday school. Gilbert and his wife, Marie, also were active in Presbyterian Mariners. He was a founding member of the Amana Heritage Society, volunteering many hours to help curate portions of the original collection of the Museum of Amana History. He also was a member of the American Legion, Post 76, Marengo, Iowa, and the Amana Artists Guild. In his long life, Gilbert enjoyed many hours of fishing, gardening, tinkering, reading on a wide variety of topics, feeding the birds and, especially, spending time with his family. Gilbert is survived by his son, Paul and daughter-in-law, Margaret; his granddaughter, Rachel of Baltimore, Md., her husband, Alan, and his great-grandson, the pride of his life, Keegan. Opa was so proud of his granddaughter, Rachel, and regularly spoke by phone and Skype with her young family in Baltimore. Gilbert also is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie; his parents; and his sister, Ruth (Staman) Robbins. Gilbert will be deeply missed by his family. He had a special wit, a special curiosity, an ability to keep learning throughout his entire life, a knack for teaching others and a twinkle in his eye. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to all the staff and medical providers at the Williamsburg Family Medical Clinic and Michelle Malloy, ARNP, Compass Memorial Healthcare and Presbyterian Homes Highland Ridge, for their devoted care of Gilbert. Online condolences: www.klosterfuneralhome.com.
