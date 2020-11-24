1/1
Gina Brown
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GINA M. BROWN Cedar Rapids Gina M. Brown passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at MercyOne in Waterloo. She was born Dec. 26, 1962, to the late Lawrence and Joann (Hahn) Stade in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She married Earl Brown on Dec. 24, 1989. Gina is survived by her children, Kayla Brown, Derin Vaverka and Briana Brown; mother, Joann Bevauns; and grandchildren, Gage Vaverka, Bryce Silver and Dravin Silver. She was preceded in death by her father; husband, Earl Brown; and brother, Brent Stede. Gina will forever be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Per Gina's request, no services will be taking place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cedar Memorial
4200 First Avenue NE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52402
319-393-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cedar Memorial

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved