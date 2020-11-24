GINA M. BROWN Cedar Rapids Gina M. Brown passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at MercyOne in Waterloo. She was born Dec. 26, 1962, to the late Lawrence and Joann (Hahn) Stade in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She married Earl Brown on Dec. 24, 1989. Gina is survived by her children, Kayla Brown, Derin Vaverka and Briana Brown; mother, Joann Bevauns; and grandchildren, Gage Vaverka, Bryce Silver and Dravin Silver. She was preceded in death by her father; husband, Earl Brown; and brother, Brent Stede. Gina will forever be remembered as a wonderful and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed. Per Gina's request, no services will be taking place. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed toward the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store