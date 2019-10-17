|
GINGER E. WOLLNER Cedar Rapids Ginger E. Wollner, 60, of Cedar Rapids, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at her home of an apparent heart attack. Per her request, no services will be held at this time. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ginger Elizabeth Wollner was born Feb. 11, 1959, to Norell and Violet (Blasingame) Webster in Michigan. She lived most of her life in Seattle before being united in marriage to Dr. John Wollner on July 12, 1986. They relocated to Iowa. They later divorced but remained close. In Seattle, she worked at the VA hospital but after moving to Iowa was primarily a homemaker. She was actively involved in her children's school activities. One of her greatest accomplishments was aiding in the remodel of the former Regis High School to become Regis Middle School. She was a super volunteer there for five years, spending countless hours painting and cleaning, and was affectionately known among students and staff as "the black hat lady." She was also very active in a local AIDS organization through the Red Cross. She was always the life of the party, had a fun loving spirit about her and if you met her, you could not forget her if you tried. She loved throwing parties and even turned many of them into fundraisers for Regis where she was able to show off her unparalleled ability to cook. Due to her love of music and dance, many of her parties famously ended with her blasting "Who Let the Dogs Out" and dancing until the end of the night. Although she was quite feisty and could be very stubborn, she was extremely generous and was always finding ways to help others in need. The pride of her life were her two sons and anyone who knew her knew she could talk endlessly about them. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Marti. Left to cherish Ginger's memories are her children, Edward of Des Moines and Derek of Los Angeles; her ex-husband, John; her siblings, Bobbi, Jamie, Sandy and Butch, Skip; nieces and nephews primarily in the Seattle area; her aunt, Martha Ballinger; uncle, John (Carolyn) Blasingame; and her in-laws, Ed and Marge Wollner, Joan and Jeff Williams, Nick (Aly) Williams, Natalie (Steve) Kakaty and their children. She also leaves behind a great number of devoted and faithful friends for which the family will be forever grateful. The family has respectfully requested that any memorial contributions be made to Waypoint Services in Cedar Rapids. Her desire to help others will continue. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019