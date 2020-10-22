1/1
Gisela Huhndorf
GISELA HUHNDORF Marion Gisela Huhndorf, 91, of Marion, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Hiawatha Care Center in Hiawatha, Iowa. A private family graveside service will be held at Oak Shade Cemetery in Marion. Gisela was born Sept. 24, 1929, in Frankfurt, Germany, the daughter of Karl and Magdalana (Gotzgen) Elzner. On March 17, 1954, she was united in marriage to Guenter Huhndorf. A year later Gisela and Guenter immigrated to the United States from Germany. They were blessed with three children, Yvonne, Eric and Curt. As a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, Gisela's life revolved around her family. She loved her home and made it warm and welcoming to all. Her fun loving spirit will be greatly missed. Gisela is survived and lovingly remembered by her husband of 66 years, Guenter Huhndorf of Marion; three children, Yvonne Berg of Marion, Eric (Tracey) Huhndorf of Moravia, Iowa, and Curt (Barbara) Huhndorf of Marion; four grandchildren, Heath (Jen) Aldershof, Brock (Anna) Aldershof, Jared Huhndorf and Kelsi Huhndorf; and three great-grandchildren, Jessica, Devyn and Sutton Aldershof. Please share a memory of Gisela at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home
3855 Katz Dr
Marion, IA 52302
319-377-1553
