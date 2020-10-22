DR. G.L. SCHMIT Cedar Rapids Dr. G.L. Schmit, 89, of Cedar Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at The Views of Marion. A private funeral service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Chapel of Memories. Public Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Cedar Memorial Funeral Home with a rosary at 4 p.m. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced, which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of face masks or shields are required. The service will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, and may be viewed at client.tribucast.com/tcid/31619733
. He was born in Glen Haven, Wis., on May 22, 1931, the son of Michael and Agnes Schmit. After attending grade school in Casville, Iowa, his family moved to Dubuque and he attended Loras Academy. During his senior year, he participated in ROTC and was selected Best Drill Cadet. He then went on to Loras College and took part in intramural basketball and also ran track. While at Loras, he took pre-med classes and had a desire to help people. He married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Hennessey, on Aug. 9, 1952, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. After graduating from Loras College, he was accepted into the University of Iowa College of Medicine. He received his degree in Medicine from the University of Iowa in 1957. He joined the Public Health Service and served as a physician from 1958 to 1960. Dr. Schmit served in the Public Health Service at the National Institute of Health in Bethesda, Md., and transferred to Sacaton, Ariz., to give medical attention at an Indian Reservation. Dr. Schmit then interned at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids. Dr. Schmit started private practice with Drs. Bomkamp and Jacobs in 1961. Together they were known as "The Three Musketeers." He became the chief of staff at the Mercy Trauma Center in 1976. Mercy Hospital Administrator, Mr. Tinker, after several months of planning, brought to the city of Cedar Rapids the first free standing clinic, Mercy Care North. As of April 18, 1983, Dr. Schmit became director and chief of Mercy Care North, P.C. as Professional Corporation of Doctors and Mercy Care Management, Inc. He retired from Mercy Care North in 2014. He continued his love for medicine and donated his time with His Hands Free Clinic until he gave up his license in 2016. Survivors include his seven children, Laura S. Schmit Tarket (Steven) of Longmont, Colo., Michael J. Schmit of Greeley, Colo., Catherine A. Schmit Hoover (Joseph) of Loveland, Colo., Anne M. Staton (Lindsay) of Keystone, Iowa, James M. Schmit (Kim) of Murrieta, Calif., Linda Williams of Cedar Rapids and Robert S. Schmit of Cedar Rapids; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene Anne; grandson, Robert Schmit; son-in-law, Johnny Williams; and a brother, Dan Schmit. Dr. G.L. Schmit was a tremendous human being, loving father, devoted husband, and he will be greatly missed by all who he touched. Online condolences are welcome at www.cedarmemorial.com
under obituaries.