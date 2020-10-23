1/
Gladys James-Biskup
1918 - 2020
GLADYS MAE JAMES-BISKUP Arlington Gladys Mae James-Biskup was born Aug. 24, 1918, in Arlington, Iowa. She was the daughter of Mae and Melvin McFarlin. She married Willard E. James on Dec. 23, 1937, in Langworthy, Iowa. From this union three children were born, Willard B. James of Mitchellville, Iowa, Maelene Weston of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Rosalee Franklin (Larry) of Loveland, Colo. Gladys worked at Souvenir Pencil Factory for 25 years. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling and was an active member of the Moose Lodge, to which she belonged. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church and was active in earlier years. Gladys is survived by her three children; seven grandchildren, David Weston (Lori), Jannes Riley (Michael), Kathy Martin (Rocky), Scott Franklin (Deanna), Chuck James (Tina), Jeff James and Lisa James; plus 11 great-grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren and a niece, Patty Watcher. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Willard E. James; second husband, Angelo Biskup; a sister, Emma Posusa; granddaughter, Lori James; grandson, Tim Franklin; son-in-law, Lyle Weston; and son-in-law, Bruce Jensen. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Graveside services will be held Nov. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Cedar Memorial. Pastor Steven Knudson of First Lutheran Church will be officiating. Online condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com

Published in The Gazette on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cedar Memorial
