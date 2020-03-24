|
|
GLADYS MARJORIE GASCHO OTT Iowa City Gladys Marjorie Gascho Ott, 95, formerly of Iowa City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Westwing Place in DeWitt, Iowa. Private family services with burial at Memory Gardens have taken place through Gay & Ciha Funeral and Cremation Service. Public services will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be made to: DeWitt Community Hospital Foundation (Westwing Place), Iowa City American Legion Auxiliary or Scott County Hospice. Cards and memorials may be sent to Shirley Stuart, 1739 W. 59th St., Davenport, Iowa; or through the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com. Gladys was born Aug. 5, 1924, to Dan and Mary (Brenneman) Gascho. Gladys grew up in the Joetown, Kalona and Wellman area, attending grade school at the Pacific School. She married Walter (Bud) Ott on Oct. 30, 1946, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. They spent the next 10 years living in Wellman, then moved to Iowa City, where Gladys resided until moving to Davenport in 2013 and to Westwing in October 2017. Gladys was very active in the Iowa City American Legion Auxiliary, serving in all the leadership capacities. Her greatest joy was selling memorial poppies at Hy-Vee. She held the title of top seller for many years. Gladys was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Iowa City and a volunteer greeter at Mercy Hospital. Her family includes three children, Shirley (John) Stuart of Davenport, Doug (Sue) Ott of Williamsburg and Phyllis (Randy) Mohr of Olathe, Kan.; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; as well as 20 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Bud in 1988; her parents, Dan and Mary Gascho; in-laws, Bill and Ruth Ott; Gladys' siblings and their spouses, Katie (Noah) Landis, Loretta (Merton) Yoder, Wallace (Edna) Gascho, John (Vera) Gascho, Roy (Dorothy) Gascho and Cleo (Peggy) Gascho; and one niece.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 24, 2020