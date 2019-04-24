GLEN GIENAPP Anamosa Glen Gienapp, 87, of Anamosa, died Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Monticello Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by his family. He was born June 17, 1931, in Dundee to Otto and Esther Gienapp. Glen graduated in the top 10 of his class from Dundee High School. Upon graduation, he joined the Army and served in the Korean War. After returning from the war, he met and married Gloria Thomsen on July 16, 1954, in Manchester. Together they raised five children. Glen enjoyed spending time at the casino, watching the Cubs and Bulls and spending time with his family. Glen is survived by his children, Ron (Paula), Debbie (Steve), Don (Sue), Lisa (Randy) and Scott (Cristin); grandchildren, Jeff, Jenni, Trish, Josh, Cam, Connyr and Lyndsay; 10 great-grandchildren; and his grand-dogs. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Gloria; and his siblings, Bud, Toby and Rosie. A memorial visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 28, at Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4200 First Ave. NE, Cedar Rapids. Private family burial will take place at a later date. The family requests that guests wear Cubs or Bulls clothing in honor of Glen. The family would like to extend a big thank-you to Above and Beyond Hospice and Monticello Nursing and Rehab staff for their excellent care of Glen. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for Above and Beyond Hospice in Glen's name. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary