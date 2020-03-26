|
GLEN HAROLD MADSEN Cedar Rapids Glen Harold Madsen, 75, of Marion, formerly of Cedar Falls, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A funeral service for Glen can be viewed online at noon on Saturday, March 28, at: client.tribucast.com/tcid/14411510. Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home is assisting the family and a direct link to the funeral service can be found on their website at www.cedarmemorial.com. Funeral services are not open to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A public Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Glen was born Aug. 28, 1944, in Des Moines. Son of Harold H. and Olga (Johansen) Madsen. He married Karen Grace Cooper on June 11, 1967, in Des Moines. Glen was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War. Glen earned a degree in Pharmacy from Drake University. He was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and the Marion American Legion Post 298. Glen is survived by his wife of 53 years, Karen; three sons, Michael (Colleen) of Huntley, Ill., Steven (Michelle) of Viera, Fla., and Daniel (Brooke) of Charleston, S.C.; six grandchildren, Makayla, Jaiden, Caitlin, Logan, Megan and Owen; and a sister, Lois Lueck of Macomb, Ill. He is preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.cedarmemorial.com under obituaries.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020